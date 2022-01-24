Work to commence on Anloga District Hospital

Plans are far advanced for construction works to start on a district hospital for the newly created Anloga District under the government’s Agenda 111 project.

Agenda 111 is the ruling government’s promise to construct some district, regional and specialised hospitals nationwide to scale up healthcare infrastructure in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was at Trede in the Ashanti Region on August 17, 2021, to cut sod symbolically for the commencement of Agenda 111, the biggest investment in the nation’s healthcare sector as each district hospital is being constructed at a cost of nearly US$17 million.

About US$13 million of that will go into construction and US$4 million for medical equipment (for each district hospital) with the project initially expected to be executed in eight months but later changed to about three years.

Mr Seth Yormewu, District Chief Executive for Anloga said work would soon start for his district’s share of the modern, fully equipped state-of-the-art hospital which will have facilities for outpatient services including facilities for ophthalmology and dental services, a physiotherapy unit, maternal and child health unit and four state of the art surgical theatres for maternity and in addition, complement of male, female, paediatric and isolation wards among others.

He disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a visit to the selected site during the Regional Minister’s tour to the Assembly that all was set construction processes were to start.

“We’re ready to kickstart our district hospital here at Agortoe. We already cleared and leveled the grounds for the commencement of the project. On Thursday, 27th January, we’ll hold a site meeting then work starts from there. The contractors are also already in town.”

The government-funded project which covers the design, procurement, construction, equipping, and commissioning of 101 district hospitals and ten regional and psychiatric hospitals across the country has an amount of US$100 million already secured from the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund to execute about 15 percent of the total work.

Subsequent annual budgetary allocations are expected to be used to finance the project.