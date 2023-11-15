Work to commence on National Affordable Housing Project in Dedesua in 2024

During the presentation of the 2024 budget to parliament, Mr. Ofori Atta also announced that the first phase of the Revised National Affordable Housing Project has already commenced in Pokuase.

This phase involves the construction of 8,000 housing units, further contributing to the government’s efforts to address the housing needs of the population.

Additionally, Mr. Ofori Atta highlighted the progress being made on Phase III of the Security Services Housing Programme.

This phase focuses on the construction of 320 housing units specifically designated for the Ghana Police Service. The units are being built at the Ghana National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra.

The Finance Minister reported that the progress of work on this phase is currently at 95 percent completion.

government is taking significant steps to tackle the issue of affordable housing by initiating various housing projects across the country.