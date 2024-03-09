Work To Satisfaction Of Patients As Mandated By Your Profession – Nurses Told

The Nimfahen and Regent of Agona Swedru in the Central Region, Nana Kweku Esieni V, has admonished staff of the Agona Swedru Government hospital, especially nurses, to work to the satisfaction of patients who patronize the facility for health care services, as mandated by their procession.

He made the admonishing when he led a delegation of the Swedruman Council of Chiefs to commission the painting of the fence wall of the hospital, an initiative undertaken by the traditional authorities of the town.

His admonishing came at a time when the attitude of some nurses in the various health facilities across the country towards patients has become a major cause of concern to the public.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Julius Abuku, expressed delight in the initiative undertaken by the Chiefs and appealed to benevolent individuals and corporate organizations to come to the aid of the hospital.

According to him, the hospital faces numerous challenges such as staff and lack of equipment, as the majority of the equipment currently used has become too old and unfit for purpose.