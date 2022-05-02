Work together and serve with humility – NPP newly elected executives urged

A youth activist and a financier of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region, Abass Azumah has admonished newly elected constituency executives of the party in the region to keep the spirit of unity alive and strive at all times to serve the party and the people with humility.

In an exclusive interview with blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, the Savannah Regional chairman hopeful said the internal elections should not break the front of the party in the region, urging both winning and losing candidates to cement their differences and focus on the ultimate goal of consolidating the gains of the party.

According to him, the NPP was capable of achieving its wishful slogan of ‘breaking the eight and winning all the parliamentary seats in the Savannah Region if only members would remain steadfast and keep their eyes on the ball.

The young leader used the opportunity to congratulate the winning candidates for the victory won for all, whilst encouraging the ‘falling out aspirants to keep up the fighting spirit, for tomorrow is another day.

“I would like to thank, and extend my warmest Congratulations to all Patriotic delegates, and Newly elected Constituencies Executives in Savannah Region for your resounding victories.

This historic mandate received from delegates is an important factor in achieving future objectives of our great party in Savannah Region.

“It should always be noted that the prime responsibility of a people’s representative is to serve and not to be served-humility.

To the losing candidates, tomorrow is another day, for you fought a good fight, but it is only God who gives victory,” he said.

He said there was the need for the party to work towards a significant transformation of the political culture of the various Constituencies and bring a positive impact in the lives of the people.

He called on the rank and file of the party to join hands in building a prosperous Savannah Region for all.

“This is our own Region. Hence, the time has come to join hands in building a prosperous Region we promise our people,” he pointed out.