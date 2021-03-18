Dr. Anthony Ofosu, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has entreated health professionals to work towards the reduction of maternal deaths and other preventable diseases in the country.

He was speaking at the 2020 annual performing Review meeting of the Bono Regional Health Directorate to take stock of the performance of the numerous health strategies and interventions as well as to identify and address all challenges to ensure best practices.

The Programme under the theme ‘’Reducing preventable and avoidable deaths amid Covid-19’’was attended by about 140 participants including health directors and management, educationalist, religious leaders and traditional rulers from the 12 districts in the Bono Region.

Dr Ofosu observed that helping to control preventable deaths would be of great achievement to the service and challenged health professionals to help in the transformation of lives.

He urged the health professionals to help in the promotion of good health so that the public could take charge of their health to help reduce the burden of the limited health resources and personnel in the region.

He announced that the Bono Regional health workers are to receive the Covid-19 vaccines next week and charged them to constantly sensitize the public to avoid all misconception surrounding the Covid- 19 vaccine.

Dr Ofosu explained that the vaccine had gone through the three faces of trial and research has proven it was not harmful.

He urged the personnel and the public to take the vaccine in due time to prevent the spread and deaths from Covid -19 diseases.

Dr. Ofosu asked the health professional to be skillful and efficient in delivering quality health care during the outbreak of diseases.

He cautioned health professionals to desist from supporting social media publications that are against the Covid 19 vaccine and other health issues which prevent the public from seeking quality healthcare services.

Dr Ofosu advised against overcrowding and urged the public to comply with all the safety protocols of wearing a face mask, sanitizing, and washing their hands under running water.