Workaholic Lawyer Martin Ayisi Leads Great Transformation At Mincom

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Kwaku Ayisi, has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and dedication in ensuring the smooth and effective administration of mining activities across the country.

Through his hardworking spirit and commitment to progress, the construction and commissioning of ultra-modern office facilities in several mining districts have become a reality.

Under Mr. Ayisi’s leadership, the Akyem Oda Mining District in the Eastern Region and the Bibiani Mining District in the Western North Region have both acquired state-of-the-art office buildings to enhance the administration and documentation of mining activities.

These facilities were fully commissioned last year, marking a significant milestone in the commission’s infrastructural development.

Furthermore, the Damang Minerals Commission office is nearing completion and is set to be commissioned in the coming months.

In addition, work is progressing swiftly on the Savannah Regional Minerals Commission office in Bole, with expectations of completion and commissioning soon.

Similarly, the Tamale Minerals Commission office is also under construction, and once completed, it will be handed over to the staff for effective operations in the interest of the people.

These achievements highlight the commitment of Mr. Martin Kwaku Ayisi, whom many have described as a ‘workaholic’ leader.

His relentless efforts aim to ensure the well-being, sustainability, and efficiency of the Minerals Commission.

Below are pictures and videos showcasing the ultra-modern storey buildings that are yet to be completed and commissioned for various mining districts across the country.