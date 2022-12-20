Workers to strike beginning Dec. 27

Organised Labour has declared its intention to embark on an indefinite strike , beginning on December 27, 2022.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the strike would come to action if the Government refused to exempt pension funds from the Debt Exchange Programme.

He said the Congress sent a letter to the Minister of Finance ,stating that all pension funds invested in government bonds should be removed from the domestic exchange programme.

According to Dr Baah, the debt exchange programme would negatively affect pensioners.

However, he said the strike would be in force until the Government exempted pension funds from the planned debt exchange programme.

He said there would be no demonstration to avoid problems with the Ghana Police Service but, workers should stay at home until the Government removed pension funds from the domestic exchange programme.

“We wouldn’t allow the Government that caused its own debt to make retired workers on pension pay for the cost, we will stay home from December 27, 2022, till the government decides to remove us from the programme.”

“The country is for each and every one of us and we can not allow that to happen and affect our workers, ”he said.

Labour Unions present at the briefing were; the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Ghana Medical Association, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).