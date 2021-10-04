Working as Fast as Possible to Restore Operations – Facebook

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mark Schroepfer said on Monday the company is working as fast as possible to restore operations after the worst outage across its platforms.
“Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” Schroepfer said via Twitter.
