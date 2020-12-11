The Co-chairs of the Working Group on International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), on Thursday welcomed the commitments of the participants of the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to respect international humanitarian law and human rights.

“Respect for international humanitarian law and human rights must be at the center of Libya’s peace process and should guide all aspects of its implementation. Tangible improvements in the lives of all those affected by the Libyan conflict depend on securing their safety and all their fundamental rights,” the co-chairs said.

“Any political process that does not seek to advance human rights will ultimately fail. Libyans are voicing the rights-centered approach needed for sustainable peace. It is up to the country’s leaders and international partners of Libya to support them,” they said.

Meanwhile, they stressed the need to promote respect for international humanitarian law and human rights, as part of the process to implement the cease-fire agreement, including to combat hate speech and incitement to violence.

A total of 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society participated in the UN-sponsored LPDF held on November 7 to 15 in Tunisia’s capital Tunis to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in war-torn Libya.

The LPDF participants agreed to hold a general elections on Dec. 24, 2021. They also voted on a mechanism to select the country’s unified executive authority.