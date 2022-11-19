Working relations between Epixode and his manger Xzhibit terminated

Award winning dancehall and reggae artiste Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo famously known in the music industry as Epixode, has terminated working relationship with his manager Xzhibit.

A press statement issued by Ankoma Mensah and Associates and copied to the GNA Entertainment said they no longer work with Alfred Lloyd Grant-Kpedzro known as Xzhibit, who served as Manager or Agent for Epixode.

It stated that the decision is with immediate effect.

The statement said all legal relationships prior to the date of the notice terminates businesses forthwith with the artiste.

The statement advised the public not to transact, discuss nor have anything to do with him relating to, affecting, or having any bearing on EpixodeMusic Limited or the Artiste.

“This notice is without prejudice to any lawful criminal or civil steps that our clints shall take to redeem their image on account of recent conducts of Mr. Alfred Lloyd Grant-Kpedzro,” it said.

Epixode, who is well-known in the dancehall community, recently stunned people with his musical diversity into highlife and other genres.

Epixode started singing when he was in elementary school, performing for school fairs and representing his school in competitions.