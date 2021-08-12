Works begin on Adaklu Anfoe KG

Construction works have begun on a new three-unit classroom block for Adaklu Anfoe Kindergarten in the Adaklu District.

The building, which is estimated to cost GHC 250,000, when completed would have an office, store, toilet and urinal.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodzah, Member of Parliament (MP) of Adaklu, who inspected the progress of work at Adaklu Anfoe, said Pencils of Promise (PoP) was paying 80 per cent of the cost of the project.

He said the community was to pay the rest 20 per cent by providing sand, stones and labour.

Mr Agbodzah said he used part of his MP Common Fund to provide 321 cubics of sand and 80 cubics of stones to support the communities that benefited from PoP projects.

He praised PoP for the yeoman’s job in the Adaklu district, adding that the Adaklu Anfoe project was the 27th classroom block built in the district.

“I am most grateful to you because Adaklu has greatly benefitted from your benevolence,” he said.

He said with the assistance of PoP and like-minded organizations, most communities in the district had decent classrooms.

The MP said the teacher deficit in the district had also been solved.

He praised the community for their communal spirit and urged them to keep it up to complete the project on schedule.

Mr Agbodzah assured that “Adaklu will produce skilful and competent people to enable them to compete with people everywhere.”