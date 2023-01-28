Works begin on Nana Bosoma Market-Sunyani Main garage road project

Tarring works have begun on the construction of a major one-kilometre road in the Sunyani Municipality.

The stretch connects the Nana Bosoma Central Market from the Department of Social Welfare to the Sunyani Main garage.

SAMES Company Limited is executing the GH¢4 million road project, which contains asphalting, walkways, and street lighting, and is expected to be completed on April 16, 2023.

During an inspection visit, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, said she was highly impressed about the progress of work on the project, and commended the people for their cooperation.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw that work on the pedestrian walkways, drainage systems, and installation of street lights were steadily progressing.

Mad Owusu-Banahene explained the road project was part of the Secondary City Support Project, being funded by the World Bank (WB), indicating that many of the access roads in the Municipality were being reshaped.

The US$100 million WB’s International Development Association (IDA) credit project is part of the government’s broader urban development and decentralisation projects in the country.

Madam Owusu-Banahene explained the implementation of the project sought to strengthen local systems and provide the needed support to the beneficiary Municipal Assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery.

She assured the people in the region of the government commitment to ensuring that road construction projects in the region were all completed to facilitate the movement of the people and their economic activities.

Mr Samuel Kwabena Opoku, the Managing Director of SAMES Company Limited, said the project would be completed on schedule, saying “we will even begin the second ceiling soon to pave the way for asphalting. ”