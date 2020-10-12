Construction works on an 18-kilometer road from Akim Adeiso to Awutu Bawjiase which commenced some months ago is speedily nearing completion.

The Government of Ghana (GOG) funded project under Ghana Highway Authority is being executed by General Construction Development Limited and is expected to be completed on or before December.

It involves the construction of bridges to replace old ones and adding new ones, stripping the entire stretch off-base and cub-base, repairing soft spots, stabilizing the foundation of the road, laying crush rocks base and sub-base, selling, filling and making new ones as well as tarring.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) from the contractor indicated that they had done about 65-70 percent works and were doing all they could to complete the project before December.

Speaking to some of the drivers who ply the road, they applauded the contractor for the good works done on the road that was deteriorating, saying it was a manifestation of President Nana Akufo Addo’s declaration of 2020 as “year of roads”.

“We hope the contractor will ensure that the works they are doing will meet the standard required to help open up the area, facilitate tourism, economic and for free movement of goods and services.

“But he should also ensure that its lifespan will prolong for the current and unborn generations to use it when completed, they added.

They also indicated that quality roads were critical in connecting towns and villages and commended the government’s commitment to invest on that stretch of road.