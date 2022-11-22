Workshop for Wheelchair Tennis Federation African Coaches

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation (GWTF) in partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and International Tennis Federation (ITF) held a Wheelchair Tennis coaching workshop for the African Regional coaches.

The workshop, spearhead by the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Expert Holger Losch was aimed at expanding the field of knowledge, skills and other essential areas of the game ahead of the 2023 African Paralympics games.

Speaking at the opening session of a three-day workshop at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation expressed gratitude to the organisers and commended the participants.

He said this workshop would go a long way to impact more knowledge and to increase the number of wheelchair tennis coaches in the country.

“This workshop came at the important time because Ghana would be hosting the African Games and Paralympics Games next year, therefore this training would help improve the knowledge and skills of our officials, coaches and players because wheelchair tennis was more technical than the abled body tennis game.

It would benefit us and our brothers from other Africa countries so as a federation we are excited that the course was being held in Ghana.”

Mr. Holger Losch ITF Expert urged the participants to embrace the innovations and prove to the world that they have what it takes to make wheelchair tennis exciting.

This, he said was an important step for the coaches and urged them to grape the opportunity and the knowledge acquired here to be able to used it judiciously.

Mr. Henry Larbi the Coordinator GWTF also admonished the coaches to raise their standards as coaching was one of the key areas of making the game possible.

He said, “This is an IPC funded project and it is been implemented by the ITF world tennis department which is basically to equipped our African wheelchair tennis coaches with the skills and the new ways of coaching.

Currently we have about sixteen coaches participating from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and host Ghana.”