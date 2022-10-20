Workshop of Technical Working Group for preliminary review of revised draft of ECOWAS Regional Electricity Code

Delegates from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal, Experts from the ECOWAS Commission and Consultants from the firm NTU International, all members of the Technical Working Group meet from October 17 to 19, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Objective: to finalize the drafting of the revised draft ECOWAS Regional Electricity Code on the basis of a new framework.

This meeting of the technical working group is one of the recommendations resulting from the workshop which was held from September 13 to 16, 2022 in Dakar, Senegal and which focused on the presentation of the final version of the Regional Code of Electricity. Indeed, after this presentation, the participants had recommended the setting up of a small working group to finalize the drafting of the draft Regional Code on the basis of a new outline that they had adopted. The Dakar meeting followed the presentation of the validated data collection and diagnosis report from April 20 to 21, 2021 by videoconference, and the meeting to present the first version of the draft Code, held from October 25 to 26, 2021. in Ouagadougou.

Specifically, the participants in the Abuja workshop have, among other things, to: (i) analyze the content of the Code in order to ensure that the new framework is taken into account; (ii) review Books 1 & 2 of the revised Code to ensure that all the observations of the Dakar workshop have been taken into account; (iii) review all the articles on technical provisions and rules relating to electricity; and (iv) ensure consistency between the regional electricity code and the provisions of ERERA and WAPP, as well as existing national codes.

The workshop takes place mainly in plenary following a participatory process around four (4) sessions as follows: Session 1 : Finalization of the articles on the general introduction: Content and validity and legal nature of the provisions of the Code; Session 2 : Finalization of articles on the organization and functioning of the electric power sector; the Provisions and Technical Rules Relating to Electricity; Session 3 : Organization and functioning of the electric power sector; and Session 4 : Provisions and technical rules relating to electricity.

Opening the meeting on behalf of the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, Mr. Bayaornibè DABIRE, Director of Energy and Mines of the ECOWAS Commission recalled that the objective of the workshop is part of the process of finalizing the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Code, one of the major actions of the Program to improve the Governance of the Energy Sector in West Africa (AGoSE-AO), financed by the European Union within the framework of the 11th EDF. He indicated that the Code makes it possible to define the general and specific provisions applicable to the electricity sector in the ECOWAS region, aims at the harmonization of national electricity legislation, and governs the technical rules concerning the production, transmission , transit, distribution, storage, cross-border exchanges, supply and sale of electricity. He invited the Experts to discuss in a constructive manner so that, at the end of the work, the document complies with the expected objectives.

It is important to specify that the AGoSE-AO project implemented by the Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization Department of the ECOWAS Commission, aims to establish the foundations allowing West African States to achieve the three objectives of the initiative: “Sustainable Energy for All” of the United Nations (Initiative SE4All) for 2030 which are: (i) to ensure universal access to modern and clean energy services; (ii) to double the share of renewable energies in the overall energy mix; and (iii) double the overall rate of improvement in energy efficiency.

The AGoSE-WA program is implemented by ECOWAS with the technical assistance of NTU International through a team of Consultants.