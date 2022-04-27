Workshop On Technology-enabled Learning Underway At Laweh University College

A three-day workshop on how to improve the use of Technology-Enabled Learning in Single and Dual-mode Open, Distance and eLearning Institutions in Ghana opened at Laweh University College, Accra.

A statement issued by Laweh University College, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the programme was being organised by the Regional Training and Research Institute for Distance and Open Learning (RETRIDOL), based at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning(COL).

It said there were 40 participants drawn from 10 universities and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission(GTEC).

Welcoming participants, Professor Goski Alabi, the Consulting President of Laweh University College, emphasised that Open, Distance and eLearning(ODeL) had become the “New Normal”; hence it should be embraced and developed for the optimum use and benefits of institutions.

Prof Christine I. Ofulue, Director, RETRIDOL, indicated that one of the goals of the workshop was how to motivate learners to think critically about issues and challenges and apply Technology-Enabled Learning tools to solve them.

She underscored the importance of ODeL in universities and called on participants to help develop situation-specific policies to guide their respective institutions.

Resource persons include Madam Nodumo Dhlamini, Director ICT, Association of African Universities(AAU); Dr Adewale Adesina, Director, Learning Content Management System, NOUN; and Mr Felix Olakulehin, Research Fellow, RETRIDOL.

Topics being treated include the History, Evolution of Distance, Online and Blended Learning; Current Policy in participating institutions; Policy Considerations for Technology-Enabled Learning; Technology-Enabled Learning and Infrastructure Considerations; and ICTs for Teaching and Learning.

Others are Using Multimedia for Teaching and Learning; Identification and Integration of Open Educational Resources; and Quality Assurance Considerations for E-Learning.