Workshop On Translation Assisted System For ECOWAS Language Experts Ends In Lagos

The one week training workshop on the use of SDL TRADOS Solutions, a computer assisted translation technology which aids in translating texts effectively and more efficiently ends with a train-the-trainer session, where the specific users delved deep into the TRADOS Studio settings, management of documents and creation of ECOWAS-specific workflows.

The session also created a platform for gathering of ideas and best practices on how to create share points projects for Translation memory, Project and Terminology Servers view to on-boarding new employees and integrating external translators.

Recall that this training is part of the capacity building for the staff of the language services unit across all ECOWAS institutions and agencies and the need to harmonize translation and interpretation practices across board. The training was staggered into three (3) groups, group one 3rd-5th October and group two 6th-8th while a train the trainer session held on the 9th October, 2022.

Mr. Roger Coulibaly, who represented the Director of Conference and protocol Mrs. Olukemi Robinson-Atabuh in his closing remarks, expressed ECOWAS profound appreciation to GIZ which was represented by Ms. Ms. Katja Lehmann and the trainer Mr. Micheal Widemann whom without which this exclusive training would not have been possible. The shared experiences and best practices will go a long way in the modernization and harmonization of community documents.

Creating single documents, terminologies peculiar to ECOWAS will go improve effectiveness, beating deadlines, achieving efficiency and make the lives of ECOWAS Language experts easy and more productive. Because in West Africa, when we say thank you we are expecting more, so we are expecting more workshops like this in a few weeks to review what has been learnt and the challenges encountered and how to tackle them, he added.

Ms. Lehmann on behalf of GIZ, recalled the very long and interesting journey of TRADOS in ECOWAS which has finally shown that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Seeing how all participants were excited to use TRADOS and the high level participation is the best reward we can ask for she said.

Mr. Widemann thanked everybody for the warm welcome he received being his first time in Africa and Nigeria. He reassured all participants of his availability for further experience sharing online.

He advised that participants see this as the first steps in making translation easy and very interesting using modern communication tools for effective and efficient translations as practice makes perfect. RADOS is an excellent tool in Translating, coordinating, streamlining and harmonization of community documents. It is expected to reduce pressure on translators while producing excellent work. He said