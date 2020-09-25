Mobile solutions provider, Workz Group today announced the extension of its eSIM certification for the GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme for Subscription Management DP+ for the secure remote management of consumer devices.

It is the latest in a series of accreditations the company possesses for the embedded SIM (eSIM) which is the next generation of SIM technology. Workz is now one of only six providers in the world to be certified by the GSMA to manage the complete eSIM lifecycle across both the consumer and M2M/IoT markets.

As per a report by Ericsson, mobile IoT connected devices in areas such as wearables, consumer electronics, health monitoring, transport and smart energy are expected to grow to over five billion in 2025 from 1.5 billion in 2019.

The rise of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT, and eSIM will be instrumental in this growth. eSIM is now a mainstream technology with several leading manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Huawei all using it in their latest devices.

With the new certification, Workz expands its GSMA-accredited product portfolio to include eSIM module production, data personalisation and remote Over-The-Air (OTA) management of eSIM devices. The company currently has over 100 clients worldwide consisting of mobile operators, OEMs and service providers.

Tor Malmros, Group CEO in a release copied to News Ghana, commented, “We are delighted to be able to offer a full suite of GSMA-certified secure solutions from SIM module to Over-The-Air activation. This forms part of our subscriber connectivity product roadmap that includes an entitlement server as well as various quality of service and security applications. All of which are designed to offer the most economical and fastest way to help telcos, OEMs and service providers achieve their IoT growth and efficiency objectives.”