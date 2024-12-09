World AIDS Day 2024 Focus on Breaking Barriers

World AIDS Day is observed globally every year on December 1.

In Ghana, the 2024 commemoration was shifted with a national durbar held by the Ghana AIDS Commission in Accra.

The 2024 AIDS Day was marked with great commitment by key partners including the Ghana AIDS Commission and the UN in Ghana to “Take the rights path”, but locally, the commemoration was on the theme: “Ending AIDS together, stepping up prevention”.as the theme reminds us.

At a national event to mark the Day, speakers established the urgent need to enhance partnership to achieve more in the fight to end AIDS.

Also the situation that is holding back efforts at achieving the global 95-95-95 target of ending AIDS.

The Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene acknowledged the positive developments in the fight against AIDS at the national level resulting in 21 per cent decline in new HIV infections and 36 per cent reduction in AIDS related deaths in the last ten years, and an increase by 159 per cent of number of HIV-positive pregnant mothers receiving antiretroviral therapy to prevent mother to child transmission.

Some of the side attractions include: onsite colour splashing; onsite face painting; live brass band music; live gyama music; live instructor-led aerobics; free condom distribution; free HIV self-testing kits; social networking; photo opportunities; and kenkey party!!!

It was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, implementing partners and service providers, HIV communities, traditional authorities and representatives of the United Nations system.

Anti-retroviral

Dr Atuahene said the cost of people living with HIV either not knowing their HIV status or receiving anti-retroviral treatment manifested in the loss of productivity as well.

He stated, for instance, that the estimated average productivity lost to HIV-related ill-health was about five days per month, and that this loss to the country’s economy was better appreciated when the average productivity lost to HIV was aggregated to HIV-related illnesses, with the estimated 183,000 people living with HIV who were not on anti-retroviral therapy.

Source Frank Owusu Obimpeh