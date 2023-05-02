World Amputee Football Federation lifts ban on Ghana

The World Amputee Football Federation (AFF) has lifted the 12-year ban imposed on Ghana.

The decision was taken at the Extraordinary Congress of AFA last month.

A statement from the National Paralympic Committee said, “at its extraordinary congress on the 29th of April 2023, WAFA lifted the ban on Ghana’s inclusion in all Amputee Football activities”.

“The World Body accepted Ghana’s proposal for affiliation, which was submitted to Congress, and subsequently received unanimous approval.”

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee and Ghana Paralympic Committee led the process with his able team of Mohammed Harmis Huzair and Theodore Mawuli Wiwortor to present and qualify Ghana to be accepted as a member of the World Amputee Football Association (WAFF).

“This comes as great news to the Amputee Football ffraternity in Ghana and would kickstart its programs to prepare a formidable team to participate in the upcoming Accra 2023 African Para Games.

“The new member of National Amputee Football Association has proposed to organise Amputee Football Cup as a preparatory program for a formidable team.”

Ghana is currently the African Amputee Football Champions since 2021.