World Aquatics Holds Three Day Assistant Coaching Course Level 1 In Accra, Ghana

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) is hosting a three day Assistant Coaching Course – Level 1 under the auspices of World Aquatics from Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday June 15, 2023 at the Conference Room of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in Accra.

The Assistant Coach Course – Level 1 which include theory and practical sessions is instructed by Cedric Finch from the Republic of South Africa involves 22 participants mostly from Ghana and one from The Gambia.

The programme outline contains technique and skills, athlete’s development support pathway and periodization, evaluation of practical, review of performance.

Ms. Farida Iddris, Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that the course is taking place at the right time as the coaches are preparing swimmers for international tournaments like the up coming African Games to be held in Accra as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She was glad that the participants comported themselves well and contributed positively to the course.

Ms. Iddris who is Administrator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) expressed that other courses and the advanced ones would also come up, and urged Swimming Coaches to avail themselves to learn the modern trends in the sport.

Mr. Charles Mensah, an Executive Board Member and Principal Sports Officer of the GSA said all the participants have done the online aspect and are now doing the face to face and praticals sessions.

He noted that they would be certified after the course.