wheelchairs
20,000 wheelchairs to assist disabled citizens

The World Bank and the government of Ghana handed over 20,000 wheelchairs to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations on Tuesday, said a statement from the office of Ghana’s vice president.

It said powered and manual wheelchairs would be distributed to health facilities and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country.

The presentation formed part of the World Bank’s support for ongoing interventions by the government to improve the livelihoods of PWDs and the wellbeing of citizens through health delivery.

“It is a fact that PWDs are always confronted with challenges which prevent them from having a decent quality of life and fulfilling their true potentials,” said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who joined World Bank officials to hand over the wheelchairs to the beneficiary institutions.

He added that the government was sensitive to these challenges, hence the implementation of several initiatives “to eliminate the obstacles many of you face in your everyday lives.”

“For PWDs these wheelchairs will enhance their mobility, a precondition for enjoying human rights and living in dignity. It will equally assist them to become more productive members of our communities,” added Bawumia.

He said the presentation was further evidence of the government’s renewed commitment to building a fair and inclusive society, which “ensures that all citizens share in the country’s wealth and prosperity, irrespective of their backgrounds.” Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleKenyan schools reopen amid slow COVID-19 vaccination for teachers
Next articleUgandan nurses persevere at their posts amid COVID-19 hardships
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here