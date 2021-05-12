The World Bank and the government of Ghana handed over 20,000 wheelchairs to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations on Tuesday, said a statement from the office of Ghana’s vice president.

It said powered and manual wheelchairs would be distributed to health facilities and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country.

The presentation formed part of the World Bank’s support for ongoing interventions by the government to improve the livelihoods of PWDs and the wellbeing of citizens through health delivery.

“It is a fact that PWDs are always confronted with challenges which prevent them from having a decent quality of life and fulfilling their true potentials,” said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who joined World Bank officials to hand over the wheelchairs to the beneficiary institutions.

He added that the government was sensitive to these challenges, hence the implementation of several initiatives “to eliminate the obstacles many of you face in your everyday lives.”

“For PWDs these wheelchairs will enhance their mobility, a precondition for enjoying human rights and living in dignity. It will equally assist them to become more productive members of our communities,” added Bawumia.

He said the presentation was further evidence of the government’s renewed commitment to building a fair and inclusive society, which “ensures that all citizens share in the country’s wealth and prosperity, irrespective of their backgrounds.” Enditem