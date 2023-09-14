World Bank and Kenya partner up for green buildings

The World Bank’s private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the University of Nairobi (UoN), on Wednesday signed a partnership to help drive the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly construction practices in the East African country.

Amena Arif, country manager of Kenya at the IFC, said in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that under the licensing and corporation agreement, the IFC will train the UoN faculty on delivering courses to students based on the IFC’s Design for Greater Efficiencies module, which includes instruction on bioclimatic design, water efficiency, lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation systems.

“The course aims to equip students and trainee architects, designers, and engineers with knowledge and skills to design resource-efficient buildings to drive green construction and market transformation in Kenya,” Arif said.

Arif noted that the IFC course has been offered in seven countries across 36 universities since its launch in 2019, including three in Africa, namely Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

Dennis Odenyi Quansah, the program lead for Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria for Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) Green Building Market Transformation Program at the IFC, said that less than 1 percent of buildings in Kenya are designed as zero-carbon projects, highlighting the need for advanced technologies, regulations, and policies toward achieving the ambitious target of 100 percent zero-carbon buildings.

Quansah said that green buildings consume less energy, water, and materials compared to traditional buildings, while also generating less waste and pollution. “They are of growing importance as cities, including those in Kenya, rapidly expand and face climate-related and water and energy challenges,” he added.

Stephen Kiama, vice chancellor of the UoN, said that through the collaboration, the tertiary institution will implement the IFC’s green building market transformation program and EDGE application to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to be leaders in sustainable construction.

“We will also create a pool of highly skilled professionals who can help Kenya transition to a more sustainable future,” Kiama said.