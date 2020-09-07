The World Bank announced on Monday it has appointed Keith Hansen as the new country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda effective Sept. 8.

Hansen, who has over 30 years of experience in development practice, will lead an active multi-country portfolio consisting of over 100 projects totaling more than 1.4 trillion Kenyan shillings (about 13 billion U.S. dollars).

Under Hansen’s leadership, the World Bank said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Monday that it will work closely with the four countries to provide innovative products and services that respond to their diverse development challenges and contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, with a specific emphasis on COVID-19 recovery.

His appointment came at a time when the governments of Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda are confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Hansen has a strong track record of serving clients in different capacities around the globe, including in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean,” said the World Bank.

Prior to this new assignment, he was the vice president for global practice solutions, vice president and director for human development, sector manager for health, nutrition and population, with his most recent assignment being senior advisor in the office of the World Bank CEO.