World Bank Approves $126 Million to Strengthen Ghana’s Food Systems Amid Climate Shocks

The World Bank has approved $125.94 million in additional financing for Ghana under the second phase of the West Africa Food System Resilience Program (FSRP), aimed at mitigating climate-related agricultural losses and securing long-term food security.

The funding, comprising a credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and a grant from the Food Systems 2030 Multi-Donor Trust Fund, will support recovery efforts for farmers impacted by floods and droughts while enhancing sustainable tomato production and regional trade integration.

A key focus of the program is the rollout of digital advisory services to improve access to real-time data on weather patterns, nutrition, pest outbreaks, and food security. These tools aim to empower farmers and policymakers with actionable insights to manage crises and adopt climate-smart practices. The initiative also prioritizes environmentally sustainable agricultural methods to bolster resilience against future environmental and economic disruptions.

“This financing helps Ghana recover from recent shocks while restoring investments critical for long-term agricultural resilience,” said Abel Lufafa, the World Bank’s Practice Manager for Agriculture and Food Security. He emphasized the urgency of addressing worsening food insecurity in West and Central Africa, where climate extremes and conflict have disrupted food supplies.

The FSRP, launched in 2022, now spans eight countries Burkina Faso, Chad, Ghana, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo alongside regional bodies ECOWAS, CILSS, and CORAF. With this latest approval, total FSRP funding reaches $1.17 billion, underscoring a coordinated effort to stabilize food systems across the region.

Ghana’s agricultural sector, which employs nearly half its workforce, has faced repeated setbacks from erratic rainfall and extreme weather, exacerbating reliance on food imports. The new funding aligns with national strategies to modernize farming practices and reduce vulnerability to global price fluctuations.

Regional market integration remains a pillar of the FSRP, aiming to streamline cross-border trade to ensure efficient food distribution during shortages. Such collaboration is critical in West Africa, where border closures during crises often hinder access to staples.

The World Bank’s intervention reflects a growing recognition of climate change as a multiplier of food insecurity. Similar programs in neighboring countries have highlighted the importance of data-driven farming and regional cooperation, though challenges like infrastructure gaps and policy fragmentation persist. For Ghana, effective implementation will determine whether this influx of support translates into tangible gains for its farmers and food supply chains.