World Bank Approves $182 Million to Enhance Health and Safety Nets in Sudan

The World Bank has approved two projects aimed at restoring and enhancing access to health services and providing emergency safety nets in Sudan. With a combined funding of $182 million, these projects address the urgent needs of vulnerable communities affected by both conflict and natural disasters.

Sudan’s ongoing conflict has created severe humanitarian challenges, displacing over 11 million people including 3 million to neighboring countries. The economic impact is profound with gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 20%in 2023 and 15%in 2024 as well as soaring inflation and widespread food insecurity. Critical sectors such as agriculture and services are crippled, with food production plummeting and prices rising sharply. Currently, two-thirds of the population lack access to essential health services. About 75 percent of health facilities in conflict zones are non-functional, while the remaining ones are inundated by the influx of people seeking care. Disease outbreaks such as cholera, malaria, and dengue are worsening, exacerbated by disrupted services and climate change.

The Sudan Health Assistance and Response to Emergencies (SHARE) Project provides$82 million in funding to fortify Sudan’s healthcare services. This includes a $19.5 million grant to the World Health Organization (WHO) and a $62.5 million grant to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), both sourced from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA)*.

The SHARE project aims to provide health and nutrition services with a focus on community engagement and a continuum of care, targeting over nine million people across both displaced and host communities. By applying the principles of the Humanitarian-Development Nexus (HDN), the project aims to address not only immediate needs, but also lays the foundation for sustainable medium- and long-term development in areas heavily affected by displacement and conflict. Furthermore, the SHARE Project will ensure Sudan’s readiness to face future challenges by preserving critical public health functions, bolstering emergency preparedness, and enhancing disease control systems.

In parallel, the SUDAN SANAD – Emergency Crisis Response Safety Net Project has been granted $100 million to provide emergency safety nets to food-insecure populations. In partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, the project is set to reach approximately 140,000 households, with a particular focus on severely food-insecure households, female or child-headed households, and those with members with disabilities. Unconditional cash transfers will be provided to around 110,000 households, while human capital sensitive interventions will benefit approximately 30,000 households. By partnering with local communities and leveraging existing infrastructure, this initiative aims to provide immediate relief and help protect human capital in the short term, while contributing to social protection systems for the future.

The collaboration between these projects and other World Bank-supported initiatives in Sudan is extensive, characterized by joint design efforts, seamless integration, and a complementary approach that builds on previous successes. By leveraging these synergies and adopting a comprehensive approach to community development, the teams aim to expand their reach and address systemic challenges to ensure robust, scalable solutions with lasting impact.

“Drawing from over a decade of experience in Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) contexts, these two projects emphasize flexibility at strategic and operational levels to enhance service delivery speed, accountability, citizen engagement, and partnerships. Coordination with development partners focusing on similar objectives is crucial for delivering results, with lessons learned from countries like Yemen, Somalia, and South Sudan underscoring the importance of partnerships with UN agencies and other organizations,” said Yoichiro Ishihara, World Bank Country Manager for Sudan.

* IDA was established in 1960 and helps low-income countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for its 75 client countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Since 1960, IDA has provided $552 billion to 115 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $36 billion over the last three years (FY21-FY23), with about 75% going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks