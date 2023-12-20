World Bank approves grant to Sierra Leone for sustainable development

The World Bank has approved a grant of 65 million U.S. dollars to Sierra Leone to help bolster the country’s sustainable development, the Sierra Leonean government has announced.

Confirming the grant in a statement Monday, the Finance Ministry expressed its commitment to making the most of the grant to address significant developmental challenges in key aspects such as macroeconomic stability, mining sector governance, and land management practices.

The grant would bolster climate adaptation and resilience efforts in Sierra Leone, aligning with the World Bank’s crisis response framework for supporting green, resilient, and inclusive development. It would also stimulate growth in the land, mining, and other sectors, help enhance transparency and governance in procurement, and increase the efficiency of state-owned enterprises, enabling the government to meet its obligations in various sectors, the ministry said.

“This move is expected to have a significant positive impact on the people of Sierra Leone, particularly those most in need,” the ministry added.