World Bank approves US$200 million to strengthen health system in South Sudan

The World Bank said Friday it has approved 200 million U.S. dollars to help support South Sudan’s health care system to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This additional financing will help the government of South Sudan address challenges in both the procurement and deployment of vaccines by supporting the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for 30 percent of the total population,” said Firas Raad, World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Raad disclosed that the grant extended through its development arm, International Development Association (IDA), will also address the urgent health and nutrition needs of refugees and host communities along with populations affected by the flooding in several states.

In January, the World Bank already provided 100 million dollars to help flood victims in the northern parts of the country. It recently provided 120 million dollars in early March this year to support infrastructure development in the country.

The latest assistance aims at strengthening health service delivery and expanding service provision to vulnerable groups, particularly in Upper Nile state, Jonglei state, Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Ruweng Administrative Area.

It observed that by strengthening South Sudan’s disease surveillance systems, and laboratory capacity, the project will also contribute to improving health systems and emergency preparedness at the national and sub-national levels.

Victoria Anib Majur, Undersecretary for South Sudan’s Ministry of Health said the funds will ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

“The additional financing will play a critical role in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population, but particularly vulnerable and geographically disadvantaged communities that include refugees and their host communities,” she said. Enditem