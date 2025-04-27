World Bank-Backed Energy Projects Deepen Ghana’s Fiscal Crisis, Report Shows

A scathing analysis by ActionAid Ghana and the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) reveals how foreign-financed fossil fuel projects, supported by multilateral lenders, have intensified Ghana’s energy sector debt while failing to deliver reliable power or economic stability.

Titled Gaslighting Ghana, the report accuses institutions like the World Bank of prioritizing investor profits over public welfare through high-risk contracts that leave the country paying for unused gas and unaffordable electricity.

The study details how take-or-pay agreements tied to projects such as the $1.2 billion Sankofa Gas Project have burdened Ghana with up to $1.5 billion in annual energy under-recoveries. These contracts obligate payments regardless of actual gas consumption, creating what researchers describe as a “financial stranglehold.”

During infrastructure delays at the Sankofa site, Ghana reportedly spent $50 million monthly for over a year on gas it could not access. Similar issues plagued the World Bank-guaranteed West African Gas Pipeline, which saw Ghana compensate foreign operators $360 million for missed payments despite receiving less than half the promised gas for extended periods.

“These deals were negotiated under conditions that prioritize returns for foreign investors while shifting risks onto Ghanaian taxpayers,” said Luis Scungio, lead researcher at SOMO. He cited World Bank involvement in structuring public-private partnerships that locked the country into costly thermal power agreements, including $1.3 billion in revenue shortfalls from excess capacity contracts in 2023 alone.

The report coincides with mounting public frustration over rising electricity tariffs, which doubled for households last year under IMF-mandated austerity measures. John Nkaw, Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, linked the hikes to systemic flaws in energy governance. “We’re paying for poor planning and opaque contracts signed under pressure from international actors,” Nkaw stated at the report’s launch.

Ghana’s energy troubles are compounded by stalled progress in renewable energy adoption. While global investment in clean power surges, the World Bank allocated just 18% of its 2022 Ghana energy funding to renewables, perpetuating reliance on volatile fossil markets. This dependency now threatens to strand assets as global decarbonization accelerates, with IMF projections warning fossil-reliant economies could face up to $17 trillion in losses under climate stabilization policies.

The findings emerge as Ghana negotiates complex debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework. While $5.2 billion in bilateral debt has been deferred to 2040, $4.75 billion owed to the World Bank remains exempt from relief talks. Critics argue this imbalance reflects a broader pattern of multilateral lenders insulating themselves from the fallout of flawed energy investments.

Ghana’s predicament mirrors challenges across developing nations, where an estimated $705 billion in annual fossil financing continues to entrench high-cost, high-risk energy systems. Analysts note that without urgent reforms to prioritize transparent contracting and renewable transitions, countries risk squandering limited fiscal space on obsolete infrastructure.

As global climate deadlines loom, the report underscores a pressing dilemma: short-term fixes that deepen fossil dependency, or structural shifts toward equitable energy access a choice with implications far beyond West Africa.