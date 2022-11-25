World Bank backs Kenya’s efforts to spur growth

The World Bank Group’s (WBG) board of executive directors has expressed support for the WBG’s latest six-year strategy to support Kenya in its ongoing efforts toward green, resilient and inclusive development.

The Kenya Country Partnership Framework (CPF) seeks to drive faster and more equitable labor productivity and income growth, greater equity in development outcomes across the country, and help sustain Kenya’s natural capital for greater climate resilience, the World Bank said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

World Bank Country Director for Kenya Keith Hansen said tackling the drivers of inequality now will help to ensure that Kenya can achieve and maintain more equitable development in the long run.

“The people of Kenya are in a position to reap even greater dividends from the country’s robust economic growth in terms of more durable poverty reduction,” Hansen said.

The CPF, set to be officially launched in December, is a joint strategy between the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and the Kenyan government to promote shared prosperity and reduce poverty for the people of Kenya.

The CPF, which is informed by extensive stakeholder consultations, has programmed investments to reduce water insecurity and to mobilize more climate finance for both public and private investments, said the World Bank.

IFC Regional Director for Kenya Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu said the country’s private sector is poised to drive faster job creation and seize new opportunities from global and regional integration.

“This will require a more level playing field for competition and innovation for large and small firms and between public and private enterprises,” Jagun-Dokunmu said.

The CPF also aims to help raise the productivity of small firms, small producers, and women entrepreneurs, improve the investment climate across the country, and stimulate more private participation in public service delivery.

According to the World Bank, Kenya’s economy has, over the decade, outpaced its low-and middle-income country peers, with the growing number of better-educated and healthier Kenyans in the labor force contributing more than any other factor to rising gross domestic product.

It, however, said the pace of poverty reduction and then the COVID-19 pandemic have recently revealed how vulnerable many households are when faced with shocks. Enditem