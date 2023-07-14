World Bank Commends gov’t for positioning Ghana as a digital entrepreneurship hub

The World Bank has expressed its satisfaction at the level of the entrepreneurship drive that the country have embarked upon as well as government’s effort to leverage digital entrepreneurship and the creation of digital innovation centres for young people to apply and use as startups.

It would be recalled that government in its quest to scale up entrepreneurship for young people to be self-independent in their working endeavours established two tech hubs in Accra and Kumasi namely Ghana Tech Lab and Ghana Innovation Hubs and forms part of the drive for the youth to take advantage of the potentials in entrepreneurship.

The hubs are under the auspices of the “E-Transform” project aimed at facilitating and develop the innovation ecosystem in several ways and includes the sensitisation and connecting potential investors with opportunities for tech start-up companies.

Consequently, it is geared towards the strengthening of talents and skills in digital capacity through technical and entrepreneurship training and the ability to connect local, regional and international ecosystems.

These entrepreneurship development came to light during a tour by the World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde and other officials to have first-hand information on projects financed by the World Bank in Accra.

The delegation among others visited project such as the Ghana Accountability and Learning Outcomes Project, the Ghana Tech Hub and the Ghana Innovation Hub at the Accra Digital Center.

The World Bank have in Ghana since 1957 with an active portfolio worth $3.6 billion across 21 active projects and spreads across several sectors with huge investments in Urban Resilience and Land (17%) health, nutrition and population (16%) Finance and Competitiveness (14%), Social Protection & Jobs (12%) and Digital Development (11%).

Anna Bjerde at the Ghana Innovation Hub in an interaction with the media urged young people in the entrepreneurship space to be innovative and scale up their skills and to enable them produce the needed goods and services to the job market.

She however advised young entrepreneurs to measure their growth, successes and challenges in the market environment to enable them be abreast with emerging trends as well as be at a competitive edge in relation to their market products.

The visit took the delegation to the New Gbawe Municipal Assembly (M/A) Basic ‘1’ Primary and Junior Secondary school of which teachers and facilitators under the IDA funded Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) expressed their gratitude to the World Bank saying the building of capacities have enhanced skills particularly the teaching of children of reading and numeracy skills as well as the preparation of teaching and easy access to learning materials.

For his part, the Head teacher of New Gbawe M/A Basic ‘1’, Mr. Bob Djah said the GALOP have created an enabling environment for children and teachers at the basic level to effectively corporate in areas such as reading and writing.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. Ntim Fordjour thanked the World Bank for their continuous support to education in the country saying the gesture will enhance the growth and development of country’s educational infrastructure and systems of the country.

Report by Ben LARYEA