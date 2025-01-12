World Bank Commits to Investing $30M in Ghana’s Irrigation Systems

The World Bank Regional Vice President for the Africa Region, Mr. Ousmane Diagana, has visited key agricultural sites in Ghana, including the Kpong Irrigation Scheme at Asutuare and the Kpong Left Bank Irrigation System.

His visit highlighted the World Bank’s dedication to supporting Ghana’s agricultural transformation and promoting economic growth through sustainable farming practices.

The World Bank’s involvement in Ghana’s Commercial Agriculture Project has delivered impressive results, with productivity reaching nearly six tons per hectare—just shy of the seven-ton target. These outcomes demonstrate the project’s transformative impact on Ghana’s agricultural sector.

During discussions, Mr. Diagana emphasized Ghana’s strategic position as a regional hub, offering opportunities for collaboration with neighboring countries such as Sierra Leone to enhance agricultural productivity.

He underscored the economic advantages of increasing local rice production to reduce reliance on imports. By focusing on local production, Ghana could channel funds into critical sectors like education and healthcare while creating jobs across the agricultural value chain.

The World Bank has pledged to bridge the $30 million funding gap for the implementation of the Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP) to enhance irrigation farming and agricultural productivity.

“There’s a $30 million funding gap to see the full completion of this project. We’re a long-standing partner for Ghana in every area… and we will be happy, of course, to consider adding financing if necessary. So, this is absolutely possible,” Mr. Diagana stated.

While the World Bank estimates Ghana’s irrigable land to be 1.9 million hectares, only about 1.6 percent is equipped with irrigation infrastructure, compared to the West and Central Africa average of 13.9 percent. This shortfall hampers the country’s agricultural and food resilience.

Mr. Diagana called on the government to invest sustainably in smart agriculture to boost productivity and reduce dependence on imported rice, maize, and vegetables. Commending the outcomes of ongoing irrigation projects in Asutuare and Kpong, he noted that achieving six tons per hectare represented a commendable practice.

The World Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting such initiatives, emphasizing the importance of ambitious targets and robust partnerships. Mr. Diagana urged increased collaboration with the private sector to create an enabling environment for agricultural investments, which would drive job creation and strengthen economic resilience.

Mr. Osei Owusu Agyeman, the Project Coordinator of the Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP), commended Mr. Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank Regional Vice President for West and Central Africa, and his delegation to Ghana for their visit and commitment to familiarizing themselves with the progress of the FSRP’s work.

Mr. Agyeman emphasized Ghana’s proactive efforts to address the effects of climate change by implementing innovative and sustainable interventions to support vulnerable communities.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives under the FSRP, including the construction and refurbishment of veterinary laboratories in Dormaa Ahenkro and Accra, as well as laboratories and seed banks at CSIR facilities in Bunso, Kumasi, and Tamale, designed to strengthen research and industry connections.

Additionally, warehouses, border posts, and markets are being rehabilitated to enhance regional trade capacity. Mr. Agyeman also pointed out the program’s support for priority commodities such as maize, rice, soya, tomatoes, and poultry.

This includes promoting climate-smart, youth- and gender-sensitive technologies and conducting pest and disease surveillance to protect crops and livestock.

He noted that the procurement of 20 automated weather stations for the Ghana Meteorological Agency is a key step towards providing localized weather forecasts and tailored climate information for farmers.

He stressed that the FSRP’s initiatives are anchored on the pillars of sustainability, ownership, and public-private partnerships, all aimed at boosting Ghana’s preparedness against food insecurity.

Mr. Agyeman concluded with a call for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the program’s objectives are achieved and to enhance agricultural resilience and economic development in Ghana.

Nene Narh Gumatsui IV, Divisional Chief of Tsang and Acting Chief of Asutsuari, expressed his profound gratitude to the World Bank for its support in rehabilitating Ghana’s agricultural sector.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing food resilience across West Africa, is expected to significantly boost productivity for local farmers and transform the agricultural landscape. He reaffirmed the commitment of traditional authorities to support initiatives that drive development and improve livelihoods in communities.