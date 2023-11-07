World Bank commits US$150 Million to aid Ghana in response to Akosombo Dam spillage

The World Bank has extended its commitment to assisting the Ghanaian government in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Lower Volta region, where floods resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage by the Volta River Authority have left thousands of residents displaced, with the loss of their homes, farms, and businesses.

During her address at the 3rd Conference on Fisheries and Coastal Environment in Accra, Michelle Keane, the Operations Manager of the World Bank in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, conveyed the organization’s deep empathy for the affected victims and reiterated their preparedness to support the government’s relief efforts.

Keane expressed, “Today, we cannot discuss the issue of flooding without extending the World Bank’s sincere sympathy and concern to the ten thousand individuals who have been adversely affected by the recent floods along the Volta River. The World Bank stands ready to assist the government in responding to this crisis.”

Furthermore, Keane expressed optimism that the government of Ghana would make use of a $150 million loan facility, which could aid in safeguarding coastal communities from future flooding through a sustainable strategy.

“In the long run, it is crucial to formulate a sustainability and risk management strategy for the Volta River and Volta Delta, along with other areas. This will help determine safe locations for habitation and how people’s livelihoods can be sustained and thrive alongside the Volta River, supported by a healthy ecosystem,” she emphasized.

“We are hopeful that the government and its partners will maximize the $150 million funding allocated by the World Bank for Ghana under the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Programme (WACA). This financial support is anticipated to become accessible shortly after receiving parliamentary approval,” Keane added.