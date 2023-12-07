World Bank consoles victims of flash floods, landslides in northern Tanzania

The World Bank Group on Wednesday sent condolences to communities impacted by flash floods and landslides in the Hanang district in the Manyara region in northern Tanzania that have killed more than 65 people and left over 5,600 homeless.

“You should know that the World Bank will be by your side during the recovery and reconstruction,” said World Bank Group President Ajay Banga at the opening session of the International Development Association Midterm Review meeting in Tanzania’s Zanzibar.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa appealed to international and local communities to assist in providing humanitarian aid to people who have been affected by flash floods and landslides.

Addressing a public rally in Katesh town, one of the most affected areas, Majaliwa said his office had been mandated to coordinate humanitarian assistance donated by local and international organizations, businessmen, and individuals.