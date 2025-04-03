World Bank Denies Suspending Ghana Projects Amid Staff Dismissal Dispute

The World Bank has refuted claims that it halted funding for two $200 million projects in Ghana, asserting that “no projects in the World Bank-financed portfolio in Ghana are currently suspended.”

The statement, issued on April 2, 2025, follows reports last week that the institution froze support for the Tree Crops Diversification Project (TCDP) and Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP) over alleged breaches of staffing protocols.

Sources close to Ghana’s government had previously told The High Street Journal that the Bank paused the initiatives after personnel linked to both projects were dismissed without adherence to agreed recruitment and termination guidelines. The TCDP, focused on boosting climate-resilient agriculture, and the GDAP, aimed at expanding digital infrastructure, were described as critical to Ghana’s economic stability amid its ongoing debt crisis.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed last month that nearly 100 staffers across his ministry and affiliated agencies had been let go as part of a post-election review to “streamline operations.” Critics argued the abrupt dismissals violated World Bank procurement rules requiring competitive hiring processes for donor-funded roles. While the Bank has not elaborated on the discrepancy between its statement and earlier reports, it emphasized that all projects remain active.

The Development Bank Ghana (DBG), another World Bank-backed institution, also faces scrutiny after appointing a CEO without an open recruitment process. Analysts warn that procedural missteps risk delaying disbursements or triggering formal reviews, even if projects are not formally suspended.

Ghana’s government has yet to comment on the Bank’s latest clarification. The country remains heavily reliant on multilateral lenders to stabilize its economy, with access to international capital markets still constrained following its 2022 debt default. Observers stress that transparency in staffing and procurement will be pivotal to maintaining donor confidence as austerity measures intensify.