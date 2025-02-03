World Bank Director, Education Minister Visit GALOP Schools, Strengthen Education Commitment

The World Bank Country Director for Ghana Robert Taliercio, along with the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and other dignitaries, has visited St. Presby Primary (Osu) and Father Campbell SVD Center (Weija).

Both institutions are beneficiaries of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), and the visit aimed to assess the initiative’s progress.

The delegation first visited St. Thomas Presby Primary School, where the World Bank Country Director engaged with students and teachers, expressing admiration for their dedication to learning.

He encouraged students to remain focused on their studies, emphasizing the long-term benefits of education.

“I know you’re studying very hard, and GALOP is helping both you and your teachers.

Please keep studying, even when you’re tired or bored. Education is crucial for your future, your family’s future, and the future of Ghana,” he urged.

At Father Campbell SVD Center, which supports underprivileged children, Taliercio highlighted the World Bank’s mission to eliminate poverty, drawing a connection between the organization’s work and that of faith-based institutions.

“Our goal is to create a world without poverty, and in many ways, our mission aligns with that of the church. We are here to support you because education is the foundation of development,” he stated.

He acknowledged the dedication of social workers, educators, and government officials in driving educational reforms under GALOP, commending their efforts in improving learning outcomes.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving foundational literacy and numeracy.

He stressed the importance of blending local languages with English to ensure students transition smoothly into English proficiency while maintaining their cultural identity.

“It’s part of our development to ensure that students learn in a way that allows them to stand confidently on their own while mastering the English language,” he said.

He announced that the government, through GALOP, will roll out a National Standardized Test in the 2025/2026 academic year to better prepare students for national examinations.

“Students from KG to JHS often lack exposure to structured exams before the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which affects their performance.

The National Standardized Test will assess students at Primary 2, Primary 4, Primary 6, and JHS 2 to ensure they are adequately prepared for major exams,” he stated.

He further reassured teachers of training and capacity-building programs to equip them with the necessary skills for effective implementation of the new assessment framework.

Investing in Ghana’s Educational Future, the Minister expressed concern that 32 years after the promulgation of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the country has yet to fully achieve Free, Compulsory, Universal Basic Education (FCUBE).

He pledged that the government will increase investments in basic education to close this gap and strengthen the foundation for free secondary education. “Our priority is learning outcomes.

With all the investments we are making, we must ensure that students grow to become better leaders in the future. We will continue to work towards achieving FCUBE and enhancing access to quality education for all,” he assured.

The visit concluded with appreciation to the World Bank team for their continuous support, as stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that Ghana’s education system meets international standards and equips students with the skills needed for the future.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh