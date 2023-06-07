World Bank disburses US$150 million to enhance Ghana’s poverty alleviation

The World Bank has released 150 million U.S. dollars to help the Ghanaian government fulfill its poverty alleviation obligations, a release from the bank’s Ghana office said Tuesday.

The new funding will help the West African country, which is undergoing fiscal distress, meet its pro-poor commitments under a three-year International Monetary Fund program for social spending, and will also support the Ghana School Feeding Program by reaching 3.6 million children in public kindergartens and primary schools across the country, the World Bank said.

“The World Bank is happy to support this project with additional financing amid these macroeconomic challenges,” said Pierre Laporte, the institution’s country director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. Enditem