World Bank discusses with ECOWAS the portfolio dedicated to Regional Integration in West Africa

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received today, September 8, 2022 in Abuja, a delegation from the World Bank Group (WBG) carrying out a two-day mission with the aim of carrying out a general review of the Bank’s support for regional integration in favor of ECOWAS and its Member States.

The delegation was led by Ms. Boutheina Guermazi, Director of Regional Integration for Africa, the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank.

In welcoming the delegation, President Touray expressed his thanks to the Bank for the support provided to ECOWAS and its institutions, which amounts to 263 million United States dollars, for 13 projects in progress. He undertook to consolidate the rich and multifaceted partnership existing between ECOWAS and the Bank , by agreeing, at the end of the two-day meeting, to the establishment of a platform to contribute to the improvement of coordination mechanisms, as well as ways to identify emerging priorities for consideration and financing by the Bank.

As for the head of the delegation of the World Bank, Ms. Boutheina Guermazi, Director of Regional Integration for Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, she wished the new management team of ECOWAS “full success in efforts to put ECOWAS and the region on the path to a peaceful and prosperous West Africa, in the spirit of collaborative partnership”. Ms. Guermazi underlined that ECOWAS occupies a place of choice in terms of development on the continent because it is probably the most important economic community in Africa.

Furthermore, she recalled that the World Bank has been a privileged partner of ECOWAS since its creation and that at present, its portfolio in the region amounts to 7 billion United States dollars, for 32 projects. She promised to work to strengthen the collaboration, with commitments of more than $2 billion planned.

This meeting should end tomorrow, September 9, 2022.