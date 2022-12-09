World Bank hands over oxygen cylinders to Zambia

The World Bank on Thursday handed over 18 oxygen cylinders as part of efforts to help Zambia alleviate clinical challenges in its health sector.

The bank handed over the oxygen cylinders valued at 23,000 U.S. dollars to health officials during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

World Bank Country Manager for Zambia Sahr Kpundeh said the bank hopes that the equipment will contribute to providing on-time life-saving activities and support treatment for patients with respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The bank, he said, was supporting Zambia to strengthen pandemic preparedness and build resilient health systems through various projects. According to him, the support was premised on the fact that the health sector plays a critical role in the country’s socioeconomic development.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo thanked the World Bank for the donation as it will help alleviate the shortage of oxygen in the country’s health facilities.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the global demand for oxygen and made the delivery of oxygen supplies more urgent than ever before.

She said the country witnessed people die from COVID-19 due to a lack of adequate and reliable oxygen supply.

She, however, called for the setting up of oxygen plants to fit local needs and create a more sustainable and self-sufficient oxygen supply. Enditem