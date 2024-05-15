World Bank helps Tanzania’s Zanzibar in judicial modernization

The World Bank has approved 30 million U.S. dollars for Tanzania’s Zanzibar Judicial Modernization Project to improve access to justice, the global lender said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the new financing will improve access to justice, efficiency, and transparency of judicial services for Zanzibar’s citizens.

“This support builds on the government of Zanzibar’s reforms over several years, which recognize the importance of accountable and effective justice institutions and efficient procedures that foster an enabling environment for increased private sector investment,” said Nathan Belete, World Bank country director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Belete added that the project will also contribute to unlocking the full economic potential of citizens and businesses.

According to the statement, the project will strengthen access to justice by expanding the geographic coverage of court services by constructing five smart courts, boosting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and supporting the development of a gender justice strategy.

The project will also enhance court efficiency by investing in training for court staff, streamlining procedures, automating case management systems, and institutionalizing a performance management system, said the statement.