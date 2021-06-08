The World Bank improved its 2021 US GPP growth forecast to 6.8 percent, 3.3 percentage points up from the January report.

According to the World Bank, the growth of the US economy will slightly slow down in 2022 and amount to 4.2 percent, up from 3.3 percent in the January report. The World Bank also said that the US economy saw a 3.5 percent decline in 2020.

“In all, U.S. growth is projected to reach 6.8 percent in 2021 —its fastest pace since 1984 — reflecting additional large-scale fiscal relief and the ongoing easing of pandemic restrictions,” the World Bank said in its fresh report on the global economic prospects.