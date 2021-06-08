The World Bank improved its forecast for China’s economy growth in 2021 to 8.5 percent, from 7.9 percent in its January report.
The World Bank expects China’s GDP to see a 5.4 percent increase in 2022. It currently assesses the 2020 growth of the Chinese economy at 2.3 percent, up from 1.7 percent in January.
“China’s growth is forecast to rebound to 8.5 percent this year, reflecting the release of pent-up demand,” the World Bank said in its fresh report on the global economic prospects.
