World Bank Managing Director, Anna Bjerde to visit Ghana

World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde will be visiting Ghana from July 12th -15th, 2023.

This is Anna Bjerde’s first visit to Ghana since her appointment as Managing Director on April 3rd, 2023. She will be accompanied by the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana.

The World Bank Managing Director, Anna Bjerde and her delegation will pay a courtesy call to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She will also hold high level discussions with Government officials including the Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister, Hon Ken Ofori-Atta on critical areas of the World Bank’s Ghana’s program including macroeconomic, energy sector issues, Ghana’s IMF program, debt restructuring and significant structural reforms, needed to accelerate sustainable economic growth over the medium to long term.

Anna Bjerde will also visit World Bank financed projects such as the Ghana Accountability and Learning Outcomes Project, the Ghana Tech Hub, and Ghana Innovation Hub at the Accra Digital Center.

The World Bank has been in Ghana since 1957. The active portfolio is worth $3.6 billion across 21 active projects. The portfolio is spread across several sectors, with the largest investments in Urban Resilience and Land (17%), Health, Nutrition & Population (16%), Finance & Competitiveness (14%), Social Protection & Jobs (12%) and Digital Development (11%).