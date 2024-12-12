World Bank: Next 25 Years Critical for Poorest Countries’ Path to Middle-Income Status

The next 25 years could be pivotal for the world’s 26 poorest countries, determining whether they can make the leap to middle-income status, according to a new World Bank analysis.

These nations, which are home to over 40 percent of the global population living on less than $2.15 a day, have seen little progress in the past quarter-century. Despite global efforts to combat extreme poverty, they remain hindered by ongoing conflict, economic crises, and stagnating growth.

Featured in the World Bank’s upcoming Global Economic Prospects report, set for release on January 14, 2025, the analysis finds that while many countries have moved into middle-income status, the poorest nations have largely been left behind. Since the turn of the century, 39 countries—such as India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh—have seen their per capita incomes rise above the $1,145 threshold, classifying them as middle-income economies. However, the remaining countries have stagnated, with their inflation-adjusted GDP per capita growing by less than 0.1% annually over the past 15 years.

Without significant improvements in growth, only six of today’s low-income countries are projected to achieve middle-income status by 2050. “The next 25 years are a critical window of opportunity for the poorest countries—and the rest of the world has a vital stake in helping them get out of poverty,” said Indermit Gill, the World Bank Group’s chief economist. He emphasized that these countries face even tougher challenges than those that came before them, yet success stories from East, Southeast, and South Asia show that with foreign aid and domestic reform, even war-torn nations can create conditions for lasting economic growth.

This analysis is the first to comprehensively examine the trajectory of today’s low-income countries and their prospects for progress over the next quarter-century. The findings reveal that many of these countries—especially those in Sub-Saharan Africa—are struggling with more profound obstacles than in the past. Seventeen of these nations are plagued by conflict or fragility, with death tolls 20 times higher than in other developing regions. Nearly all of them are also particularly vulnerable to climate change and many are burdened by unsustainable debt.

Despite these challenges, these countries are rich in natural resources that could be key to their economic rise. They hold over 60% of the world’s known cobalt reserves and 50% of its graphite, both critical materials for the renewable energy industry. These countries also have immense potential for solar energy production and are experiencing rapid growth in their working-age populations—an important driver of economic development.

Nepal and Rwanda offer examples of countries that have successfully overcome conflict and other challenges to achieve middle-income status. In the early 2000s, Nepal was embroiled in a civil war, with a per capita income of just $220. Following the establishment of a peace accord and international support, Nepal’s per capita income quadrupled by 2019. Similarly, Rwanda, recovering from the devastating 1994 genocide, achieved significant economic growth through policy reforms, foreign assistance, and investment in education and healthcare, bringing its per capita income nearly four times higher today.

“The global battle to end extreme poverty will not be won until it is won in the 26 poorest countries,” said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank Group’s deputy chief economist. “These countries face a combination of conflict, climate change, and debt distress, but they also have resources and opportunities that could enable them to break the cycle of poverty.”

To help these countries climb the income ladder, the World Bank’s report draws lessons from others that achieved rapid economic expansion through stability, investment, and favorable reforms. Countries that experienced sustained growth accelerations often implemented policies that improved the business environment, increased investments, and maximized the potential of both public and private resources.

The global community, according to the World Bank, must act urgently to help these nations overcome their challenges and ensure that they are able to build a path toward sustainable growth and prosperity.