World Bank Reaffirms Support for Kumasi’s Bus Rapid Transit System in Meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The World Bank has once again confirmed its dedication to improving urban mobility in Kumasi, with a focus on supporting the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System as part of the broader Kumasi Urban Mobility Accessibility Project (KUMAP).

A high-level delegation from the World Bank, headed by Mr. Ousmane Diagana, the Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, recently visited Kumasi to engage with His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, regarding the potential impact and feasibility of the project.

Kumasi, one of Ghana’s largest and fastest-growing cities, faces significant transportation challenges due to rapid urbanization and increasing population. As part of KUMAP, the BRT system is designed to tackle issues of traffic congestion, travel delays, and safety concerns. It is expected to improve mobility, reduce travel times, and enhance the convenience of transportation for Kumasi residents. The system will serve not only the city itself but also the surrounding districts of Ejisu, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, and Atwima Kwabiagya South, aiming to create a more efficient and integrated transport network.

During the meeting, Mr. Diagana reiterated the World Bank’s strong commitment to supporting Ghana’s transportation initiatives, particularly in Kumasi. He emphasized that the BRT project is aligned with the World Bank’s broader development goals in West and Central Africa, focusing on fostering sustainable urban development and improving infrastructure.

“We are fully committed to collaborating with the Government of Ghana to enhance transportation systems in Kumasi, and we are excited to support this vital project,” Mr. Diagana remarked. He assured the Asantehene that the World Bank would provide both financial and technical support, contingent on the Government of Ghana submitting its formal proposal for the initiative.

Madam Beatrice Kwarteng Osei Asare, the Ashanti Regional Development and Planning Officer, also spoke at the meeting, stressing the importance of the BRT system for the region’s growth and development. She highlighted the collaborative effort required from local government assemblies and various stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project. The BRT system, she said, would not only improve urban transportation but also enhance urban planning, management, and regional development.

“The BRT project will be a cornerstone for improving urban management in Kumasi and its surrounding areas,” Madam Osei Asare said. “We encourage active participation from the community and local assemblies to ensure the project’s success.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude to the World Bank for its ongoing support of Ghana’s development, particularly in transportation infrastructure. He recognized the significance of the BRT project in transforming Kumasi’s transport system, which is essential for the city’s growing population and overall urban growth.

“We are deeply grateful to the World Bank for its sustained commitment to Ghana’s growth,” the Asantehene remarked. “I am confident that this project will not only enhance transportation in Kumasi, but will also contribute to the city’s broader development.”

With this partnership between the World Bank and the Government of Ghana, the BRT system is poised to become a critical element in reshaping Kumasi’s urban landscape, offering long-term solutions to transportation challenges while supporting sustainable growth and inclusive development.