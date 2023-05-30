World Bank Releases US$150 million to Ghana

By
Xinhua
-
0
People wade through a flooded street in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. Thousands of residents of the southwestern part of Accra, the Ghanaian capital, have been displaced due to the spillage of the Weija Dam. The spillage of the dam was caused by excess water following torrential rains over the weekend, which contributed to the water level behind the dam rising above the maximum level. The dam built on the Densu River is the source of potable water for more than half of the 5.4 million population of the national capital. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)
People wade through a flooded street in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. Thousands of residents of the southwestern part of Accra, the Ghanaian capital, have been displaced due to the spillage of the Weija Dam. The spillage of the dam was caused by excess water following torrential rains over the weekend, which contributed to the water level behind the dam rising above the maximum level. The dam built on the Densu River is the source of potable water for more than half of the 5.4 million population of the national capital. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

The World Bank has approved 150 million U.S. dollars to help the Ghanaian government control flood in the country’s capital of Accra, a release from the bank’s Ghana office said Friday.

The World Bank financing was for the improvement of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project to improve flood risk management and solid waste management for more than 2.5 million people in the Odaw River Basin in the heart of the capital.

The World Bank said Accra, accounting for 40 percent of Ghana’s non-oil gross domestic product, has been facing increased flood risks that may reduce the country’s economic and social development potential.

The GARID project, said the World Bank, would prioritize investments to enhance resilience to flood risks and improve solid waste management systems in targeted communities of the Odaw River Basin area.

“This support is critical to achieving the World Bank’s goals of ending extreme poverty, boosting shared prosperity and increasing the resilience of African cities,” said Pierre Laporte, the World Bank country director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. “The World Bank is happy to support Ghana amid these macroeconomic challenges and to help contribute to a holistic flood management approach through this additional financing of GARID.” Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here