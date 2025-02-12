World Bank Report Calls for Deep Reforms in Ghana’s Fiscal Framework

Ghana’s rapid economic expansion over the past decade, fueled by oil revenues and mounting debt, has left the nation exposed to global volatility, according to a new World Bank analysis.

The Public Finance Review report, released this week, underscores the urgent need for structural reforms to stabilize the country’s fiscal framework and transition toward sustainable growth. Between 2008 and 2019, Ghana’s economy grew at an average annual rate of 6.8%, driven largely by oil production and borrowing.

However, weak spending controls, underperforming tax collection, and costly debt practices culminated in a fiscal crisis that has forced the West African nation into austerity measures since 2022.

“Ghana’s progress hinges on balancing fiscal discipline with equitable investments,” said Robert Taliercio, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. While praising recent stabilization efforts, Taliercio stressed the need to safeguard poverty-reduction programs and growth-critical sectors while tackling ballooning liabilities in energy and cocoa—key industries plagued by decades of financial mismanagement.

The report reveals stark fiscal deterioration: Ghana’s deficit averaged 4% of GDP between 2008 and 2019, doubling pre-2007 levels, while expenditures surged to 19% of GDP. David Elmaleh, a World Bank Senior Economist and lead author, emphasized that short-term austerity alone cannot resolve systemic weaknesses. “Institutions matter. Ghana must adopt binding fiscal rules, modernize financial oversight, and demand accountability through transparent data sharing,” he said.

To anchor long-term stability, the report outlines four pillars of reform. First, fiscal discipline requires enforceable spending limits, stricter oversight of liabilities, and technology-driven transparency. Second, boosting domestic revenue through fairer tax policies and closing loopholes could reduce reliance on volatile external borrowing. Third, managing financing sources—including clearer guidelines for high-cost loans—must align with national development returns. Finally, prioritizing investments in infrastructure, climate resilience, and human capital could catalyze economic diversification beyond extractive industries.

Critics argue Ghana’s reform roadmap faces political and logistical hurdles. Previous attempts to curb energy subsidies or streamline public wages have sparked public backlash, while systemic corruption and bureaucratic inertia slow progress. Tamoya Christie, a co-author of the report, acknowledged these challenges but noted that Ghana’s recent debt restructuring deal with international creditors offers a “window of opportunity” to rebuild trust.

The World Bank’s recommendations arrive as Ghana navigates a fragile recovery. Inflation, though easing, remains above target, and public dissatisfaction over living costs simmers. Analysts warn that without addressing structural inefficiencies—such as the $1.7 billion annual drain from energy sector losses—even stringent fiscal adjustments may falter.

“This isn’t just about balancing budgets,” Christie added. “It’s about reimagining Ghana’s fiscal architecture to withstand shocks and uplift future generations.” As global economic uncertainty persists, Ghana’s ability to institutionalize these reforms could determine whether it becomes a regional model of resilience—or revisits the cycle of crisis and austerity.