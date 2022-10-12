World Bank support mission for the implementation of ECOWAS-REAP

A World Bank support mission is staying from October 7 to 15, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria. It supports the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP) and the Regional Electricity Access and Battery Energy Storage Technology Project (BEST), both implemented by the Directorate of Energy and Mines of the Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization Department of the ECOWAS Commission.

The general objective of the mission is to make an assessment of the progress of activities with the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) based in Abuja and the National Implementation Units (UMOP) based in the Member States. involved in these two projects.

During this support mission, progress, difficulties, as well as the actions and means necessary to strengthen the capacities of the URC and the UMOPs in order to accelerate the implementation of the 2 projects. The mission will also be inspired by the recent in-depth exercise organized by the Regional Integration Department of the World Bank and will monitor the actions related to the two projects. Thus, the mission will include technical workshops and specific review meetings on procurement, financial management and environmental safeguards.

Regarding the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP), the mission will specifically address issues related to the execution of contracts for the design, supply and installation of electricity distribution infrastructure; compensation of persons affected by the project; monitoring of disbursement targets; the progress of the action plan of the last implementation support mission and the monitoring of the indicators of the project results framework.

As for the Regional Project for Access to Electricity and Battery Energy Storage Technology (BEST), the mission will make a point of honor on the progress and the challenges to be met in order to respect the commitments of the financing agreements; the level of preparation of the feasibility study of the access to electricity component; the bidding process for the recruitment of consulting engineers and works companies; the realization of the studies Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Resettlement Action Plans (RAP) as well as budgets to be allocated to compensate affected populations.

The work of this support mission was officially launched this Monday, October 10, 2022 at the ECOWAS premises at Niger House in Abuja by Mr. Bayaornibè DABIRE, Director of Energy and Mines, representing Commissioner Sédiko DOUKA in charge of the Department Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization of the ECOWAS Commission, in the presence of members of the World Bank delegation, members of the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) and the Coordinators of the National Implementation Units (UMOP) based in the Member States concerned by these two projects. Also taking part in the work are experts from the Directorate of Energy and Mines, the Directorate of Donations and Financial Reports and the Procurement Division of the ECOWAS Commission.

The World Bank support mission is led face-to-face by Pedro Sanchez (Chief Energy Specialist and Project Manager) and Massan Elise Akitani (Principal Energy Specialist, co-Project Manager) with the participation of Adebayo Adeniyi ( Principal Procurement Specialist), Arigu Yusufu Kudu (Financial Management Specialist, AFCW2) and Joël Olukayode Ogboye (Financial Management Specialist). Other members of this mission participate by videoconference.

As a reminder, the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP) and the Regional Electricity Access and Battery Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Project both aim to provide people with access to quality electricity.

The ECOWAS-REAP project (Phase 1), amounting to US$225 million, concerns Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Mali. It aims to promote access to electricity for 2.5 million people in these three countries and will enable the electrification of 298 localities in Gambia, 66 localities in Guinea Bissau, 214 localities in Mali as well as 152,000 new connections in these three countries. The project finances the expansion of the medium (MV) and low voltage (LV) networks from the high voltage substations of the Organization for the Development of the Gambia River (OMVG) and the Organization for the Value of the Senegal River (OMVS) to transform their electricity sectors.

The BEST project (Phase 2), amounting to US$465 million, concerns Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Mali, Senegal and Mauritania. It finances the expansion of the MV and LV networks in Niger, Senegal and Mauritania and will also improve the stability of the electricity network by installing energy storage batteries (BESS) in HV substations in Côte d’Ivoire. Ivoire, Mali and Niger.