World Bank to discuss new partnership with Angola

The World Bank started on Monday a three-day visit to Angola with the aim to discuss the institution’s work and new partnership with Angola, the international institution said in a statement.

The visit is expected to focus on three main areas, namely reforms agenda and economic diversification strategies, climate change and adaptation, and empowerment of women and girls.

Hafez Ghanem, World Bank regional vice president for eastern and southern Africa, and Sergio Pimenta, International Finance Corporation (IFC) regional vice president for Africa are expected to meet with government officials, civil society organizations, development partners and private sector representatives.

An early statement from the World Bank made known the approval of 700 million U.S. dollars to support Angola’s budget and help the recovery of the economy aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem