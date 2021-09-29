World Bank to support Tanzania in post COVID-19 economic recovery

The World Bank on Tuesday pledged to support Tanzania in the COVID-19 post recovery period to enable the east African nation to restore its affected economy.

The pledge was made by the visiting World Bank’s Regional Vice-president for Eastern and Southern Africa, Hafez Ghanem, during talks with the Minister for Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning said the World Bank regional vice-president commended Tanzania over efforts it was taking in fighting the pandemic.

According to the statement, Ghanem also pledged to support Tanzania in financing infrastructure projects that will create employment for the youth.

Ghanem said the two leaders also discussed about the importance of creating a conducive environment for investors aimed at attracting more investment in the country.

Ghanem’s visit to Tanzania follows a bilateral meeting between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the World Bank Group President David Malpass in New York last week where they discussed Tanzania’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate vaccinations, said the statement. Enditem